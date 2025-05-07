Cody Rhodes' WWE return date finally revealed - Reports

Cody Rhodes has been absent from WWE programming after his heartbreaking loss at WrestleMania 41. A recent report has shed light on The American Nightmare's potential return.

According to PWInsider, the 39-year-old could show up at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, this weekend during the Backlash Premium Live Event. The report noted that although there was no confirmation, the creative team pitched the idea for the former Undisputed WWE Champion's return.

"We’ve been asked about the potential return of Cody Rhodes to WWE storylines. It makes the most sense to have Rhodes show up at Backlash as a surprise this weekend in St. Louis," a source said. "There’s at least been one pitch for that to happen, but we haven’t heard 100% that’s the direction." [H/T: Ringside News]

The American Nightmare could make his presence felt at the upcoming premium live event during John Cena's title defense. After defeating Rhodes at The Showcase of The Immortals to secure a record 17th World Title, The Cenation Leader will put the strap on the line against long-time rival Randy Orton this Saturday.

Cody Rhodes teases facing The Rock in a WWE match

Speaking on Pardon My Take, Cody Rhodes opened up about potentially competing against The Rock. He recalled The Brahma Bull pinning him on Night One of WrestleMania XL. Rhodes noted he wanted his revenge.

The American Nightmare added that he liked working with The Final Boss and would like to be in one of the matches he believed the veteran was due. He also expressed his desire to watch The Rock wrestle Roman Reigns.

"Ah. He [The Rock] did [pin me]. I’m a bit of an ego-centric individual that wants his win back. I think he’s due for more than one match, and I would love to be penciled in on one of those. [...] I really have enjoyed that connection with him. I’d like to be one of those. I think he has two matches he has to do. I’m not putting any pressure on anyone, but I think he does — I’d love to see him and his cousin, Roman Reigns, ever have this encounter. Maybe it’s the greatest match we never get because timing or whatever it may be and I think we need to finish our own story with him and myself. We’ll see," he said. [H/T: Wrestling News.co]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what plans the wrestling promotion has for Cody Rhodes after his year-long Undisputed WWE Championship reign ended at WrestleMania 41.

