Complete details on Rey Mysterio's issues with his WWE contract reported

Rey Mysterio was in one of the most brutal matches at WWE Extreme Rules, this past weekend. Mysterio was the one who chose the stipulation in the hope of seeking revenge for Seth Rollins actions a few weeks back. However, The Monday Night Messiah drove Rey Mysterio eye first into the steel steps, popping his eye out of the socket and winning the match.

It was earlier reported that Rey Mysterio and the WWE were yet to agree on the terms of his contract. The WWE Superstar wrestled his match at WWE Extreme Rules after his contract had expired but is reportedly on good terms with the company.

Rey Mysterio's contract negotiations with WWE

It was earlier reported, after WWE Extreme Rules, that Rey Mysterio was yet to sign a contract with WWE. Dave Meltzer, on this week's Wrestling Observer Radio, noted that it is highly likely for Rey Mysterio to re-sign with the WWE. He further enlightened the WWE Universe that Vince McMahon is the one overseeing the contract negotiations and not Triple H.

On the show, it was also reported that Rey Mysterio's son, Dominik's WWE contract and his future in the company are another issue altogether. The WWE hoped to have the Mysterio situation sorted by WWE Extreme Rules, but that didn't happen. The reason for the same wasn't any negativity from either side but the fact that Rey Mysterio wants a pay raise and isn't budging.

Another issue reported regarding Rey Mysterio's contract is the tenure included in the deal. The company wants to lock in Mysterio for a five-year time period, but he doesn't want the contract to extend over 18 months. Rey Mysterio reportedly stands firm on the 18-month clause and wants the raise too.

The reason for WWE unable to meet Rey Mysterio's monetary demand is the fact that the company is hit by COVID-19. WWE was forced to make budget cuts and relieved wrestlers of their contracts back in April.

With AEW becoming one of WWE's biggest competitors, Rey Mysterio may jump ship but will the company be willing to meet Mysterio's demands?