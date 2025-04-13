Concerning update for WWE ahead of WrestleMania 41 - Reports

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner, scheduled for April 19 and 20. Ahead of The Show of Shows, a recent report about the event's ticket sales has come to light, which might be concerning for the Stamford-based promotion.
World Wrestling Entertainment's business has been thriving under Triple H's creative leadership. In 2024, almost all of the company's biggest shows were sold out, and it is looking to replicate the same success this year as well. WrestleMania XL was arguably the biggest 'Mania in the history of WWE.
However, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the Triple H-led creative team might not be able to replicate the success of last year's WrestleMania, as the event's ticket sales supposedly haven't been the best.
WWE has reportedly sold only 48,621 tickets for Night One and 51,044 tickets for Night Two of 'Mania. This is concerning as the company needs to sell 60,000 tickets for each night to sell out the show.
WWE has a stacked card for WrestleMania 41
Some of the biggest names in pro wrestling will be in action at WrestleMania 41. The Night One main event will see Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk clashing in a Triple Threat match. The bout could be extremely interesting as Punk recently cashed in his favor, and Paul Heyman is expected to be on his side instead of the OTC's.
On the other hand, the main event of Night Two is set between John Cena and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Many people expect The Rock to show up during their clash after Cena aligned with The Final Boss at Elimination Chamber 2025.
Rhea Ripley will also be in action at The Show of Shows. She will face IYO SKY and Bianca Belair for the Women's World Championship. Meanwhile, Gunther will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso.
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for this year's 'Mania.