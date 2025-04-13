Concerning update for WWE ahead of WrestleMania 41 - Reports

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner, scheduled for April 19 and 20. Ahead of The Show of Shows, a recent report about the event's ticket sales has come to light, which might be concerning for the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

World Wrestling Entertainment's business has been thriving under Triple H's creative leadership. In 2024, almost all of the company's biggest shows were sold out, and it is looking to replicate the same success this year as well. WrestleMania XL was arguably the biggest 'Mania in the history of WWE.

However, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the Triple H-led creative team might not be able to replicate the success of last year's WrestleMania, as the event's ticket sales supposedly haven't been the best.

Ad

Trending

WWE has reportedly sold only 48,621 tickets for Night One and 51,044 tickets for Night Two of 'Mania. This is concerning as the company needs to sell 60,000 tickets for each night to sell out the show.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE has a stacked card for WrestleMania 41

Some of the biggest names in pro wrestling will be in action at WrestleMania 41. The Night One main event will see Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk clashing in a Triple Threat match. The bout could be extremely interesting as Punk recently cashed in his favor, and Paul Heyman is expected to be on his side instead of the OTC's.

Ad

On the other hand, the main event of Night Two is set between John Cena and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Many people expect The Rock to show up during their clash after Cena aligned with The Final Boss at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Rhea Ripley will also be in action at The Show of Shows. She will face IYO SKY and Bianca Belair for the Women's World Championship. Meanwhile, Gunther will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso.

Ad

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for this year's 'Mania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More