Contract expiry dates of 42 WWE and AEW wrestlers reported

Rey Mysterio's name has been making headlines for a few weeks now. The reason for the spotlight staying on Mysterio is the fact that his contract with WWE had expired. While the two parties have had discussions regarding a new agreement, many fans are curious about the lengths of other WWE and AEW wrestlers' contracts.
Contract expiry dates of WWE Superstars
Rey Mysterio: October 2020 (out clause after 18 months)
Mojo Rawley: Signed new multi-year deal with WWE in Summer of 2019
Pat McAfee: Through 2020 at least (multi-year deal)
Jerry Lawler: January 10, 2021
Jeff Hardy: March 2021 "at least"
Ronda Rousey: April 10, 2021
Roman Reigns: Signed a new multi-year deal with WWE in July of 2019.
Big Show: Spring 2021
Daniel Bryan: September 2021
Sami Zayn: Fall 2021 (signed three-year deal before June 2018 injury. Contract extended due to missed time for injury)
Montez Ford: Through at least December 2021
Angelo Dawkins: Through at least December 2021
Shelton Benjamin: At least through 2021 (revealed he recently signed "multi-year deal")
Kalisto: At least through 2021 (multi-year extension in January 2020)
Elias: Through 2022
Edge: Through 2022
Kevin Owens: April 2023 (minimum; signed 5-year deal in 2018)
Braun Strowman: Through Summer 2023
Paige: Signed through 2023
Jinder Mahal: Through Summer 2024.
Lana: Through November 2024
Kofi Kingston: Through December 2024
Big E: Through December 2024
Xavier Woods: Through December 2024
Mandy Rose: Through 2024
Dana Brooke: 2024.Signed a five-year deal in 2019
Randy Orton: Signed multi-year extension through at least 2024
The Miz: Through 2025
Booker T: Runs through 2029
The Undertaker: 2034, signed a 15-year deal in 2019
Contract expiry dates of AEW wrestlers
FTR: No Contract
Bryce Remsburg: At least through August 2021 (signed multi-year deal in 2019)
Tony Schiavone: Signed multi-year deal with AEW in 2019
Chris Jericho: Through 2021
Lance Archer: Through at least February 2022 (signed multi-year in February 2020)
Jim Ross: Through Spring 2022
Joey Janela: Through May 2022
Shanna: Through November 2022
Kenny Omega: 2023
Cody: January 2024
Young Bucks: January 2023/2024 (on AEW Being The Elite 10/7/19 they were described as "four-year deals")
MJF: 2024
(Credits: Fightful)Published 27 Jul 2020, 20:50 IST