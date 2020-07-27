Contract expiry dates of 42 WWE and AEW wrestlers reported

Rey Mysterio's name has been making headlines for a few weeks now. The reason for the spotlight staying on Mysterio is the fact that his contract with WWE had expired. While the two parties have had discussions regarding a new agreement, many fans are curious about the lengths of other WWE and AEW wrestlers' contracts.

Contract expiry dates of WWE Superstars

Rey Mysterio: October 2020 (out clause after 18 months)

Mojo Rawley: Signed new multi-year deal with WWE in Summer of 2019

Pat McAfee: Through 2020 at least (multi-year deal)

Jerry Lawler: January 10, 2021

Jeff Hardy: March 2021 "at least"

Ronda Rousey: April 10, 2021

Roman Reigns: Signed a new multi-year deal with WWE in July of 2019.

Big Show: Spring 2021

Advertisement

Daniel Bryan: September 2021

Sami Zayn: Fall 2021 (signed three-year deal before June 2018 injury. Contract extended due to missed time for injury)

Montez Ford: Through at least December 2021

Angelo Dawkins: Through at least December 2021

Shelton Benjamin: At least through 2021 (revealed he recently signed "multi-year deal")

Kalisto: At least through 2021 (multi-year extension in January 2020)

Elias: Through 2022

Edge: Through 2022

Kevin Owens: April 2023 (minimum; signed 5-year deal in 2018)

Braun Strowman: Through Summer 2023

Paige: Signed through 2023

Jinder Mahal: Through Summer 2024.

Lana: Through November 2024

Kofi Kingston: Through December 2024

Big E: Through December 2024

Xavier Woods: Through December 2024

Mandy Rose: Through 2024

Dana Brooke: 2024.Signed a five-year deal in 2019

Randy Orton: Signed multi-year extension through at least 2024

The Miz: Through 2025

Booker T: Runs through 2029

The Undertaker: 2034, signed a 15-year deal in 2019

Contract expiry dates of AEW wrestlers

FTR: No Contract

Bryce Remsburg: At least through August 2021 (signed multi-year deal in 2019)

Tony Schiavone: Signed multi-year deal with AEW in 2019

Chris Jericho: Through 2021

Lance Archer: Through at least February 2022 (signed multi-year in February 2020)

Jim Ross: Through Spring 2022

Joey Janela: Through May 2022

Shanna: Through November 2022

Kenny Omega: 2023

Cody: January 2024

Young Bucks: January 2023/2024 (on AEW Being The Elite 10/7/19 they were described as "four-year deals")

MJF: 2024

(Credits: Fightful)