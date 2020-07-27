Create
Contract expiry dates of 42 WWE and AEW wrestlers reported

Many WWE and AEW wrestlers
Many WWE and AEW wrestlers' contracts are expiring
Kishan Prasad
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 27 Jul 2020, 20:50 IST
Rumors
Rey Mysterio's name has been making headlines for a few weeks now. The reason for the spotlight staying on Mysterio is the fact that his contract with WWE had expired. While the two parties have had discussions regarding a new agreement, many fans are curious about the lengths of other WWE and AEW wrestlers' contracts.

Contract expiry dates of WWE Superstars

Rey Mysterio: October 2020 (out clause after 18 months)

Mojo Rawley: Signed new multi-year deal with WWE in Summer of 2019

Pat McAfee: Through 2020 at least (multi-year deal)

Jerry Lawler: January 10, 2021

Jeff Hardy: March 2021 "at least"

Ronda Rousey: April 10, 2021

Roman Reigns: Signed a new multi-year deal with WWE in July of 2019.

Big Show: Spring 2021

Daniel Bryan: September 2021

Sami Zayn: Fall 2021 (signed three-year deal before June 2018 injury. Contract extended due to missed time for injury)

Montez Ford: Through at least December 2021

Angelo Dawkins: Through at least December 2021

Shelton Benjamin: At least through 2021 (revealed he recently signed "multi-year deal")

Kalisto: At least through 2021 (multi-year extension in January 2020)

Elias: Through 2022

Edge: Through 2022

Kevin Owens: April 2023 (minimum; signed 5-year deal in 2018)

Braun Strowman: Through Summer 2023

Paige: Signed through 2023

Jinder Mahal: Through Summer 2024.

Lana: Through November 2024

Kofi Kingston: Through December 2024

Big E: Through December 2024

Xavier Woods: Through December 2024

Mandy Rose: Through 2024

Dana Brooke: 2024.Signed a five-year deal in 2019

Randy Orton: Signed multi-year extension through at least 2024

The Miz: Through 2025

Booker T: Runs through 2029

The Undertaker: 2034, signed a 15-year deal in 2019

Contract expiry dates of AEW wrestlers

FTR: No Contract

Bryce Remsburg: At least through August 2021 (signed multi-year deal in 2019)

Tony Schiavone: Signed multi-year deal with AEW in 2019

Chris Jericho: Through 2021

Lance Archer: Through at least February 2022 (signed multi-year in February 2020)

Jim Ross: Through Spring 2022

Joey Janela: Through May 2022

Shanna: Through November 2022

Kenny Omega: 2023

Cody: January 2024

Young Bucks: January 2023/2024 (on AEW Being The Elite 10/7/19 they were described as "four-year deals")

MJF: 2024

(Credits: Fightful)

Published 27 Jul 2020, 20:50 IST
AEW Chris Jericho Roman Reigns
