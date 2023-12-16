Controversial WWE name potentially set for first SmackDown appearance in 371 days

The December 15, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown is scheduled to emanate from Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and one of the highlights of the show is the return of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The blue brand could see another return, too, as Gable Steveson is reportedly in town. The Olympic Gold Medalist was last seen on the Friday night show in December 2022 alongside WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Per PWInsider, NXT stars Gable Steveson and Axiom are in Green Bay, Wisconsin, but whether they will show up on SmackDown was not confirmed. The latter has competed in several dark matches on the blue brand of late.

Gable Steveson was heavily booed by the NXT faithful fans during his match against Baron Corbin in July 2023, albeit the babyface-heel characters were played by the opposite parties. Following NXT The Great American Bash, Steveson was not used in WWE programming.

Hall of Famer Booker T is skeptical about Gable Steveson's WWE career

Following Gable Steveson's match against Baron Corbin, Booker T expressed his doubts about the former's place in the pro-wrestling world. The Hall of Famer even slammed the comparisons fans often made to industry legend Kurt Angle.

During an edition of The Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore, the Hall of Famer spoke extensively about Gable Steveson:

“They booed that boy out of the building. Baron was a big babyface. I’m on the fence with this kid, Gable Steveson. I’m not bought on. If I was jury, the verdict would still be out. The kid, he’s got one foot in, he’s got one foot out. These fans, they are rabid. They want to know if you’re here to stay, man. They ain’t looking for no part-timers. We ain’t looking for guys that just want to hang around and look good. No, you gotta get in there and show me something, son. You know what, you better do it quick," he said.

Booker T on the Kurt Angle comparisons:

“Well, he ain’t no Kurt Angle [laughs]. Kurt Angle came in, and he was willing to really fall in and dive into learning this business. Not that Gable Steveson isn’t, but I really think Gable Steveson has some unfinished business still left in the amateurs, I think he got unfinished business in the Olympics. That right there, that’s a legacy in itself. For him to be a two-time Olympic gold medalist, come on. That’s the Wheaties box. He’s never got to do nothing ever again in his life. So I understand," Booker T said.

In September, it was confirmed that Gable Steveson pulled out of Wrestling Worlds Championships. NXT's own WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels disclosed earlier this year that the company will work with Steveson again when it is beneficial for both parties, without standing in the way of the latter's "personal goals."

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.