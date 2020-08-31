Could WWE elevate Aleister Black in a possible feud with Drew McIntyre? 

Aleister Black finally turned heel on the last episode of RAW after he attacked Kevin Owens. Black needed the heel turn to reinvigorate his WWE career, and the immediate future looks bright for the former NXT Champion.

On the most recent edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz discussed Aleister Black's heel turn and the future possibilities that come along with it.

Tom Colohue had already spoken about Aleister Black's impending heel turn during the RAW preview show on Sportskeeda's Facebook page heading into RAW.

Possible storylines and feuds for Aleister Black after his heel turn

As predicted, Black turned on Kevin Owens, and Tom noted that it was a good move as it opens up several storyline options. While Black should ideally feud with Owens for some time, WWE could move towards a possible angle with Drew McIntyre in the future.

There is no guarantee whether McIntyre would still have the WWE Championship, but a feud with the Scottish Psychopath would greatly help elevate Aleister Black.

Tom explained that many Superstars would have no problems losing to Aleister Black to help him go to the next level.

Tom had the following to say:

"I think it's a very good decision, very good news. I spoke about this in the RAW preview video on Sportskeeda's Facebook, which happens at 5:00 PM UK time, 12:00 EST in the US, and in that, I was able to explain that Aleister Black is going to be turning heel on the upcoming RAW. So we knew it was coming.

It opens up a lot of options. Firstly yes, Kevin Owens, but it also opens up options such as Apollo Crews, and the major one for me is that we can potentially get Drew McIntyre and Aleister Black down the road. I think that they needed that top-level heel, particularly with Seth Rollins so tied up with so many different storylines, and Bobby Lashley having already had his moment. I think Aleister Black could really go across the levels, could really be elevated here, and I think a lot of people would be really happy to lay down for Aleister Black now that he has had a subtle reinvention as it were."

Aleister Black's run on RAW has not reached the expected heights, but that could all change following his much-needed heel turn. It's a promising situation, and the fans would hope for the creative team to do justice to Black's talent as a performer.