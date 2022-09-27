[Spoiler] Creative reportedly has some interesting plans for Dexter Lumis tonight on WWE RAW

It sounds like the whacky ideas for Dexter Lumis and The Miz will continue tonight on WWE RAW.

The upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW will emanate from Roger's Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The venue is already sold out and looks to be one of WWE's biggest attended shows of the year, with a crowd of roughly 12,500.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), Dexter Lumis' segment tonight is scheduled to feature an Edmonton Oilers-themed attire. His storyline with The Miz has been a featured storyline on WWE RAW for the past two months.

It's unknown at this time if Lumis will be dressed in the Oilers' attire or if The Miz will be, but either way, it sounds like it will be an entertaining segment.

What else is planned for tonight's episode of WWE RAW?

Based on the clues from SmackDown on Friday, it appears that we'll be getting another clue regarding the ongoing "White Rabbit" mystery tonight on WWE RAW.

Many within the WWE Universe believe this ongoing mystery will lead to the return of former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt.

The following matches are scheduled for Monday Night RAW tonight:

Alpha Academy vs. Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano

Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest

AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn

Rey Mysterio vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY of Damage CTRL

Other names in town for tonight's show include:

Austin Theory

Bobby Lashley

Alexa Bliss

Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio

Finn Balor

MVP

Bayley

Dakota Kai

There are also reportedly plans for a WWE Superstar to utilize the American flag in their entrance tonight in Canada. While a name has yet to be connected to the entrance, fans online are already speculating that it will be The Alpha Academy. We'll find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on the ongoing storyline between Dexter Lumis and The Miz? Are you looking forward to tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for tonight's episode of WWE RAW? Yes No 0 votes so far