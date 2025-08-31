Current Champion gets a surprising new signature move at WWE Clash in Paris 2025 - Reports

At WWE Clash in Paris 2025, a current Champion was victorious in a huge title match, thus retaining their title. The move they used to win the match is now a surprising addition to their moveset.In Paris, Becky Lynch defended the Intercontinental Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. She picked up the victory shortly after Nikki Bella got torched on social media for one particular spot in the match, using a sliding pin to get the better of her rival.The move that earned Becky Lynch the match at Clash in Paris 2025 will now be incorporated as a signature move for her going forward, according to a report from Fightful Select. The move will be known as the Lynch pin.As mentioned, the match didn't receive raving reviews on social media. But in the end, it is done, and Becky Lynch will move forward from Paris with the Intercontinental Championship intact and a new challenger awaiting.On RAW, the Women's World Championship picture seems unclear except for the fact that Stephanie Vaquer is in contention for the vacant title. She was supposed to face Naomi at Clash in Paris 2025, but that is now off. Adam Pearce reassured Vaquer that she will remain the number one contender while he figures out a plan to determine who she will face.Becky Lynch will also need a new challenger, and Adam Pearce will have a lot of work on his hands. As for her move, the Lynch pin, it should be noted that it is only a signature move and not a finishing move. Her main finishers are the manhandle slam and the dis-arm-her, which she nearly won the match with.It's going to be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Man after her triumph in Paris.Clash i