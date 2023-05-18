Current Champion could lose his title at WWE Night of Champions 2023 to win Money in The Bank - Reports

WWE Night of Champions 2023 will witness the Intercontinental Champion Gunther defending his title against Mustafa Ali. If the company has different plans for The Ring General, he could lose his title on May 27th.

Gunther has held the Intercontinental Championship for over 340 days and could very well become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion ever. While fans expect him to achieve the historic feat, the plans might lead him to lose his title and aim for the main event scene.

According to a recent report from Xero News, If the 35-year-old star loses his title at WWE Night of Champions 2023, he will be the favorite to win the Men's Money in The Bank later this year. This means that LA Knight, who looked to be the favorite for this year's Mr. Money in The Bank, will not win the briefcase.

"If Gunther loses the Intercontinental Championship to Mustafa Ali at Night of Champions, I'm told he will then be the favorite for the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Though there is still lots of talk regarding LA Knight and his potential win, lots feel Gunther is ready for the main event spot on Raw," stated Xero News.

Most fans expect the current Intercontinental Championship reign to last for the foreseeable future. Still, even if the reign ends, the leader of Imperium could go on to become a World Champion after becoming Mr. Money in The Bank.

Mustafa Ali's message to Gunther ahead of WWE Night of Champions 2023

Mustafa Ali surprised the world by winning a battle royal to become the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Ahead of the highly-anticipated battle at WWE Night of Champions 2023, he appeared on The Bump to deliver a message to his opponent.

Ali thinks that The Ring General is a bully who has protected the prestigious title for a long time and hasn't defended the championship as much as he should have. He aims to defend the title more often if he wins the gold at Night of Champions 2023.

"I know Gunther; he gave an honest effort. He's been trying to restore honor back into the ring. You know, I just think he's been a big bully. I think he's been protecting the championship. I don't think he defends it as much as he should. But with me as the Intercontinental Champion, I'll be defending it on Monday, on Friday, on Tuesdays; I don't know if we're going to have a show on Wednesdays, maybe we can just make a show just for me on Wednesdays, I don't know," said Mustafa Ali.

Do you think Mustafa Ali will dethrone Gunther at WWE Night of Champions 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

