"He's been a big bully" - Mustafa Ali takes shot at 35-year-old superstar ahead of WWE Night of Champions

Mustafa Ali delivered a message to a WWE RAW star ahead of their clash at Night of Champions.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has been dominant on SmackDown but has moved to RAW following this year's draft. The Ring General appeared on this past Monday's episode of RAW and watched the Battle Royal to determine his opponent at Night of Champions.

Mustafa Ali pulled off the upset win and earned the right to challenge Gunther for the title at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia on May 27th.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Mustafa claimed Gunther has been a bully during his reign as Intercontinental Champion and doesn't defend the title as much as he should:

"I know Gunther; he gave an honest effort. He's been trying to restore honor back into the ring. You know, I just think he's been a big bully. I think he's been protecting the championship. I don't think he defends it as much as he should. But with me as the Intercontinental Champion, I'll be defending it on Monday, on Friday, on Tuesdays; I don't know if we're going to have a show on Wednesdays, maybe we can just make a show just for me on Wednesdays, I don't know," said Mustafa Ali.

WWE free agent Mustafa Ali reveals his goals with the Intercontinental Championship

Mustafa Ali went unselected in this year's draft and thus has become a free agent. As a free agent, the 37-year-old can appear on any brand of his choosing.

During his conversation on The Bump, Ali discussed his free agent status and claimed he will use that to be able to defend the Intercontinental Championship on every brand:

"That is what is going to happen. The Intercontinental Championship is now going to equal opportunity. I'll be calling out Dolph Ziggler, I'll be calling out Apollo (Crews), Ricochet, I'll go down to NXT with Carmelo Hayes, it doesn't matter. The Intercontinental Championship is going to go back to what is supposed to be. This excited and competitive field. Not Gunther defending it here and there, you know? But he did a good job. He did a good job, but I'll take over now," added Ali.

Mustafa has had an interesting career with the company so far. He has asked for his release in the past and has never captured a title during his time in WWE. It will be fascinating to see if he can shock the world and defeat Gunther at Night of Champions.

Do you think Mustafa Ali is underutilized in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

