37-year-old superstar breaks silence after shocking victory on WWE RAW

A 37-year-old superstar picked up a massive victory last night during WWE RAW and earned a title shot at an upcoming premium live event.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther arrived on the red brand following the WWE Draft and made his way to the ringside area alongside his Imperium stablemates. A Battle Royal then took place, with the winner facing Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions.

The match came down to Ricochet, Bronson Reed, and Mustafa Ali. Against all odds, Mustafa Ali eliminated both Reed and Ricochet to win the Battle Royal. Ali will battle Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at the premium live event at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia later this month.

Mustafa Ali took to Twitter today to break his silence following his shocking victory last night on WWE RAW. The veteran posted footage of him celebrating his win as Gunther looked on in disgust ringside.

Mustafa Ali on why RETRIBUTION never worked in WWE

Mustafa Ali's career in WWE has been quite interesting to follow. The talented veteran appears to have everything it takes to be a major star but hasn't been allowed to shine yet.

He has asked for his release in the past and has never really made it out of the mid-card in the company. The former leader of RETRIBUTION can shock the world at Night of Champions and capture the Intercontinental Championship from The Ring General.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Mustafa discussed his time as the leader of the RETRIBUTION faction and why the group didn't work out. He revealed that he didn't come up with the group, and their fatal flaw was that RETRIBUTION never really had a reason for why they were being disruptive:

"RETRIBUTION, the fatal thing about it, it never had a why. As much as I tried online with online promos, I gave everything a reason because here's the thing, I didn't come up with the concept of RETRIBUTION, I didn't come up with the names and the masks. I was just kinda given this thing. But, at the end of the day, it was an opportunity, so I was like rolling up my sleeves stepping up ready to swing." [5:02 – 5:27]

You can check out the full interview:

While Mustafa's career has been up and down so far, he has the chance to finally have his moment later this month at Night of Champions. It will be interesting to see if the challenger can pull off the upset and take the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther at the premium live event on May 27th.

Do you think Mustafa Ali has a chance at WWE Night of Champions? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes