Current champion potentially injured following vicious assault on WWE RAW

This week on WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss took on Bianca Belair for the Women's Championship after weeks of issues between the two women. The EST was brutally injured and even busted open following the bout.

The match started like any other before Bliss appeared to again be possessed by The Buzzard, which led to her attacking the official and Bianca Belair, forcing the match to end as a no-contest.

The beatdown on Bianca Belair left her bloodied and led Montez Ford to come down to the ring to help his wife to the back. It appears that it was The EST's collision with the steel steps that caused the injury to her face.

Bianca Belair wasn't the only star busted open on WWE RAW

In the opening stages of their WWE RAW match, Alexa Bliss was the one who appeared to be struggling since her nose was busted open. Luckily, she worked through it, although it's unclear what move caused the injury.

The two women aren't the only ones who have suffered bloody injuries in recent weeks. A few weeks ago on SmackDown, Ricochet needed stitches. Gunther was then cut open from a botch by The One and Only last Friday night.

Kevin Owens suffered an eye injury during the show's main event when he had a showdown with Roman Reigns and appeared to take a receipt for their altercation at Survivor Series. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn was injured in the match but recovered enough to be part of this week's RAW.

WrestleMania 39 is right around the corner, so it's the worst possible time for any WWE Superstar to suffer an injury, especially a champion looking to be part of her third consecutive appearance at The Show of Shows.

Sportskeeda sends their best wishes to Bianca Belair if she has suffered an injury as part of the angle on WWE RAW.

