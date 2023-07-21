Current plan for Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at SummerSlam – Reports

Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against his cousin Jey Uso at SummerSlam. There might be an exciting twist added as it may not be a regular match, but may have an important stipulation. Reigns is set to return on SmackDown this week, and will address the situation.

Despite being loyal to the Tribal Chief, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso turned on him after consistent disrespect, leading to civil war at MITB. The Usos defeated Reigns and Solo Sikoa, and Jey became the first man to pin Reigns in three years. However, Sikoa and Reigns injured Jimmy Uso to the extent that he is now out of action.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that a stipulation will be added to the Reigns vs. Jey Uso match which will be revealed on SmackDown this week. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the fans as Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns has the world talking right now.

''Officially there is Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso for the Universal title with stipulations to be announced this week on Smackdown,'' said Meltzer.

While it has not been made official yet, the match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar is also rumored to have a major stipulation involved.

Is Jey Uso going to become the next Tribal Chief by beating Roman Reigns?

The heated rivalry between the two cousins has an interesting aspect attached to it. Reigns had stated that he would have made Jey the next Tribal Chief if he stayed in The Bloodline. However, Jey Uso sided with his twin brother, Jimmy Uso, and is now on the path to defeating the current Tribal Chief.

Reigns and Jey have faced each other twice before, with the Universal Champion coming out on top both times. However, with momentum on the side of Jey Uso, the tides could shift at SummerSlam, as the impending stipulation of the match could provide an advantage to the former tag team champion.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars