Current plans for Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 39; to feud with returning legendary star and three other top names - Reports

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes. We now have reports on the future plans for him post-Mania.

Roman Reigns has been at the top of the WWE mountain for the last 940+ days. His historic run as champion has witnessed some incredible storytelling, promos, and matches. While many are not happy over him retaining at WrestleMania 39, no one can argue that he has arguably had the best world title run in recent history.

Xero News has now reported that WWE is planning some major feuds for The Tribal Chief after WrestleMania 39 to push his reign past 1000 days. These feuds will involve Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, a returning Randy Orton, and a Cody Rhodes rematch.

"WWE Is planning feuds with Roman to involve, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins & a Cody Rhodes rematch as WWE continue to push past 1000 days with Roman Reigns," reported Xero News.

"I want someone to beat me" - Roman Reigns' interesting statement after WrestleMania 39

There's no denying the impact that Reigns has left on WWE over the last three years. Several top names have tried to dethrone him, but no one has been able to do so yet. The question of who will finally dethrone him still remains unanswered.

At the post-WrestleMania 39 press conference, The Tribal Chief made a major statement, saying he wants someone to step up, beat him, and take the titles off of him.

"I want someone to beat me. I want someone to step up. I want someone to take this off of me. I want someone to take the spotlight from us. Take the Island of Relevancy. And if you don’t, then we’re just gonna keep a chokehold on this game," said Reigns.

The RAW after WrestleMania 39 usually witnesses some major returns or debuts. It is to be seen if a surprising new challenger emerges for Roman Reigns tonight.

