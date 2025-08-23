A popular star who has been dealing with injuries for a long time is reportedly all but done with wrestling, with WWE having no plans to put him back inside the ring again.As per a recent report by Fightful Select, the global juggernaut hadn't held any talks about Bobby Roode's future as an in-ring talent, and that he had eased into a producer's role.Roode hasn't wrestled since June 2022 due to a neck injury. Over time, the 49-year-old has transitioned into a backstage role in WWE. A significant part of his job revolves around putting together matches on television and premium live events.That said, fans still miss Bobby Roode as a wrestler. He has had a respectable in-ring career in the Stamford-based promotion, where he's a former NXT, US, and three-time Tag Team Champion.In a recent update by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, it was noted that Roode had quietly become one of the top producers in the promotion and was also occasionally involved in creative meetings. As for his future as a wrestler, it was mentioned that there were no plans for him to step inside the ring again.Bobby Roode addresses his in-ring future in WWEIn an interview last year, Bobby Roode opened up about being cleared to wrestle again by WWE's medical team.However, he added that he was grateful for his role as a producer and didn't have much of an itch to step back inside the squared circle again:&quot;But at almost 48 years old, given the opportunity that I've been given now to work as a producer, which was my goal coming to WWE almost eight years ago. I'm quite happy doing this. And I feel like I've had a good run, as they say, and I'm happy to do what I'm doing now.&quot; Going by the latest reports and Bobby Roode's past comments, it's safe to assume fans might never get to see him lace up his wrestling boots again.