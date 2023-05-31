Current WWE Superstar reportedly with Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) moments after major loss

Mercedes Moné was reportedly helped to the back by a current WWE Superstar moments after she suffered a major loss at NJPW Resurgence.

At the pay-per-view event, Mercedes was set to face off against Willow Nightingale for the NJPW Strong Women's Championship. Undoubtedly, Moné was the big favorite heading into the match. However, midway through the contest, it appeared that Moné had injured her ankle, forcing her to lose the match.

According to reports from Fightful Select, Mercedes Moné was slated to win the match. In fact, the NJPW Strong Women's Championship was created with her in mind. However, the former WWE Women's Champion made the difficult decision to end the match and change the finish.

Following the bout, Moné was in a lot of pain and had to be helped to the back by current WWE Superstar Tamina, as well as other people.

NJPW provided an update regarding Mercedes Moné's injury

Following the unfortunate injury, NJPW provided an official update on Moné's status on their website. They announced that she had sustained an injury to her right ankle. She has also begun treatment for her injury.

"During her match with Willow Nightingale in the main event of Resurgence May 21, Mercedes Moné sustained an injury to her right ankle. Moné underwent a thorough appraisal of her injury immediately after her match and began treatment. New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing Moné a full and fast recovery," NJPW wrote.

It's sad that Mercedes got injured in the middle of an important match since it looks like NJPW had some major plans for her moving forward. We will have to wait and see in the coming weeks what the update will be regarding her injury. Until then, we wish her a speedy recovery and hope to see her in the ring soon.

