WWE pushes talents for various reasons, and one of the biggest is to appease specific markets. WWE has long tried to find someone to attract Hispanic fans over the world, and Dave Meltzer recently revealed why they wouldn't solely rely on Damian Priest for that spot.

The Archer of Infamy is the latest name to get rewarded for his good performances, as Damian Priest has been booked well since becoming Mr. Money in the Bank.

While Priest is a Latino, he is of Puerto Rican descent and would not be the perfect fit to expand the fanbase in Mexico. It was noted that, from the cultural standpoint, there was a stark difference between Puerto Rico and Mexican heritage, which also applied to professional wrestling.

WWE officials reportedly like Damian Priest but won't put all their money on him to fulfill their goal of having more influence in an area dominated by Luchadors.

As reported earlier, Triple H and Co. have picked two other stars for that purpose and want Rey Mysterio to endorse the duo so that the audience perceives them to be top guys.

"They really like Priest, but there is still a big difference culturally between a Puerto Rican star and one of Mexican heritage," reported Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Dominik Mysterio could be the answer to WWE's problems

The phenomenal rise of Rey Mysterio's son as an entertaining act would certainly please high-ranking members of the management team. Dominik Mysterio is developing at an incredibly quick pace and is currently in his first reign as a singles champion.

'Dirty Dom' has already shown promise to be a long-time player higher up the card, but as noted by Meltzer, the young star was still a long way from establishing himself as the Hispanic face of the company.

A run with the belt will definitely give Mysterio invaluable experience and also more time for WWE to cash in on his partnership with Rhea Ripley. Meltzer said that the company's current plans for Dominik will prove beneficial in the long run:

"It's way early for Dominik, and his run in Judgment Day with Ripley may pay great dividends for years."

Do you think Dominik will be a future world champion and main event superstar? Sound off in the comments section below.