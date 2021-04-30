SmackDown superstar could be joining NXT after facing Roman Reigns - Reports

Daniel Bryan will wrestle Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship on SmackDown this week. However, if Bryan fails to win, then he will have to leave SmackDown. It is rumored that Bryan might head to NXT after losing his match against The Tribal Chief.

The Leader of the Yes Movement has already received three title shots against Roman Reigns over the past few months. However, he has come up short on all three occasions. Reigns himself gave Bryan another opportunity for the Universal Championship in a high-stakes match that will occur on SmackDown.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that Bryan could be heading to NXT if he loses to Roman Reigns this week. Meltzer believes he will be allowed to work according to his preferred in-ring style in the Black and Gold brand. However, Bryan has a big-money contract which WWE reserves only for RAW and SmackDown stars.

"The obvious thought would be he can go to RAW, or possibly NXT," Meltzer stated. "There is an aspect of NXT in the sense Bryan would have a better opportunity to do the style of matches he wants with people he can have those kinds of matches with, especially on TV where he would be the most valuable commodity they have."

The single most declaratively dominant pinfall in the history of @WWE #WrestleMania main events. Never before has such #GOAT status been openly displayed for all to ACKNOWLEDGE.



Read the entire post: https://t.co/S4stRlMcdt pic.twitter.com/WWgn9wbxiX — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) April 23, 2021

Should Daniel Bryan go to RAW or NXT if he loses to Roman Reigns?

Daniel Bryan has to win or he is banished...



But, I don’t want Daniel Bryan to be banished 🥺pic.twitter.com/iCkq7w8NKe — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 24, 2021

It is highly unlikely that Daniel Bryan will defeat Roman Reigns and become Universal Champion on SmackDown, especially considering Bryan's desire to enter a part-time role soon. NXT seems to be the best option for Bryan as it would help the Black and Gold brand build viewership. Moreover, Bryan could help out the younger stars on the roster.

A case can be made for Bryan heading to RAW. After all, there is an acute shortage of credible babyfaces for WWE Champion Bobby Lashley to work with once his feud with Drew McIntyre is over.