Daniel Bryan reportedly the reason behind major changes; Vince McMahon's reaction revealed

Since his return to Vince McMahon's WWE, Daniel Bryan has been actively taking charge of his storylines. Recently, it came to light that Bryan enjoys significant creative influence on WWE SmackDown and is a part of the writing team for the show.

Daniel Bryan's idea and Vince McMahon's reaction

Many fans were excited to see some underutilized stars getting a push on the past couple shows of WWE SmackDown. On last week's show, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Shorty G, and Drew Gulak were pitted in a Fatal Fourway match to determine the No. 1 Contender for AJ Styles' Intercontinental Championship.

It has been reported that Daniel Bryan was the one who pushed for the match and is a huge fan of all four WWE Superstars. This shouldn't come as a surprise to fans because it was earlier reported that Daniel Bryan was the one who pitched to work with Gulak, kickstarting their rivalry a few months back.

According to WrestlingNews.co, Daniel Bryan has gained much more influence in writing the shows and has been pushing for many Superstars to be featured on a regular basis. Vince McMahon seems to like Bryan's ideas and has used most of the ideas the former WWE Champion has pitched.

"Bryan pitches a lot of his own ideas. Sometimes Vince McMahon and Bruce [Prichard] will turn down an idea but a lot of the things he has pitched have been used on TV.”

This week, Gran Metalik didn't win the Intercontinental Championship but got enough screen time to showcase his in-ring skills. It looks like he will be moving into the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title picture with his partner.

Additionally, the report also suggests that fans can expect to see many more underutilized Superstars in the coming weeks. There is some indication about a new gimmick in the works for Chad Gable and that Vince McMahon is on-board to try new angles.

Vince McMahon is hoping that some fresh and out of the box ideas will help boost TV ratings and draw in more viewers to the weekly shows.