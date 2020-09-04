Daniel Bryan's major new backstage role in WWE reportedly revealed; update on-ring future

AJ Styles had recently revealed on his Twitch stream that he had contracted the COVID-19 virus. It has also been reported by the WON that WWE had 38 cases of Corona positive cases when AJ Styles, Renee Young, and Adam Pierce tested positive. There is speculation that Daniel Bryan has been absent from WWE for health reasons.

This has led to the speculation that Daniel Bryan may also have contracted the virus as he was in the ring with AJ Styles and Renee Young at one point, soon after which both tested positive.

Dave Meltzer has reported on The Observer that Daniel Bryan has not appeared on SmackDown tapings since then and is now part of the creative team.

Daniel Bryan joins the creative team

Daniel Bryan is considered to be one of the sharpest minds in the business and it is great that WWE have chosen to utilize his brilliant ring IQ since he is unable to compete at the moment given his uncertain health condition.

Styles was out several weeks and Bryan has not returned although he has taped things for Smackdown and is now on the creative team. His not returning to Orlando also coincided with his wife being deep into her pregnancy so it was likely a precautionary measure, although his wife also had expressed concerns of him continuing to work because of his weakened immune system and it’s now been a month since she gave birth.

It has been noted earlier that the former WWE Champion had a free reign when it came to choosing his opponents and storylines. It was Daniel Bryan who was behind having Superstars like Drew Gulak receive a push on SmackDown.

It is clear at the moment that Daniel Bryan will not be returning to in-ring action anytime soon. It is possible that Daniel Bryan will return to competition once the pandemic starts dying down and the risk to his health has reduced.