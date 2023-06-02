Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship for the first time. The date has been decided, and he is supposed to face The Miz, as per the latest reports.

Seth Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship after defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions. The two then paired up this week on RAW when they were confronted by The Judgment Day. While the two stars have since made peace, Rollins' next challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship has not been announced.

Now, it appears that Rollins' first challenger will be none other than former champion, The Miz. In fact, the date for the first title defense has also been decided.

According to a report by PWInsider, Seth Rollins will defend his title when WWE returns to Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York, this Saturday, June 3. The event will feature the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match, with Rollins facing The Miz.

Given that this is a house show, there is unlikely to be a title change, although stranger things have happened in the past. As recently as 2017, AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens to win the United States Title at Madison Square Garden in a house show.

Whether that will happen here or not remains to be seen, but it remains highly unlikely.

