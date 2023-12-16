Deferred star's return to finally take place after three months on WWE SmackDown this week - Reports

WWE SmackDown is set to air in a few hours. A report has come to light that claims a popular WWE Superstar will be on the show this week.

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will see the return of The Tribal Chief. The last time the WWE Universe saw him in action was at the Crown Jewel PLE, where he beat LA Knight.

The Undisputed Universal Champion is back to handle Tribal Business on his show. The blue brand will also see the United States Championship tournament progress when Kevin Owens takes on Austin Theory and Grayson Waller takes on Carmelo Hayes.

In addition to Roman Reigns' return, a report claims that a former WWE Champion will return to the show. According to PW Insider, AJ Styles is scheduled to appear on WWE SmackDown this week. Styles was rumored to return a few weeks ago, but the plan was pulled at the last minute.

What happened the last time AJ Styles was on WWE SmackDown?

AJ Styles has been missing in action since the September 15th episode of the blue brand. On the show, he teamed up with John Cena to take on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. The team of the former WWE Champions prevailed at that time, but things didn't turn out so well for Styles later on.

AJ Styles was rumored to team up with John Cena at WWE Fastlane, but he was taken out by The Bloodline in the subsequent weeks after he and Cena beat them. With Styles out of the equation, Sikoa and Jimmy thought they had the upper hand against the 16-time World Champion, but LA Knight turned up to help Cena out.

At WWE Fastlane, the team of LA Knight and John Cena beat Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, eventually leading to a match between The Megastar and Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

