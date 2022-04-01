Details on Brock Lesnar's future in WWE after WrestleMania 38 – Reports

Brock Lesnar will put the WWE Championship on the line in a title unification match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. In "the greatest WrestleMania match ever," the two titans will collide to determine the Undisputed WWE Champion.

The Beast Incarnate won the Men's Royal Rumble Match this year to cement his position as WrestleMania's main eventer. He also won the WWE title at Elimination Chamber, making his match against Roman Reigns a title unification match.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that Lesnar is booked for two of the next three Premium Live Events after WrestleMania. It means Lesnar is going to stick around despite speculation about leaving if he loses to Roman:

"Lesnar is booked for two of the next three PPV shows, WrestleMania Backlash on 5/8 in Providence, RI (6,059 tickets out) and Money in the Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on 7/2."

Will Brock Lesnar become the Undisputed Universal Champion?

The report also stated that after WrestleMania, there'd only be one World Champion for a few months before a new world title gets added. Reigns will likely win at WrestleMania 38 because Brock Lesnar won't be working a full-time schedule:

"One would think after the build saying there'd only be one champion, that they don’t add a second champion at least for a few months. The key to that'd be the IC and US titles shouldn’t have been more meaningless in a sense that they'd be top titles on a brand unless Lesnar is winning or Reigns goes to work both brands as champion. And Lesnar isn't even working a full schedule."

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will face each other for the third time in a WrestleMania main event. Lesnar holds a WrestleMania win over Reigns, whereas one of their matches converted into a triple threat when Seth Rollins cashed in the MITB contract.

Jinder Mahal's heard an interesting rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin that you can check out here

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Should Brock Lesnar win at WrestleMania 38? Yes No 123 votes so far