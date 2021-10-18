Details on changes regarding Karrion Kross, update on Scarlett - Report

Karrion Kross lost his first televised match on the main roster when he was pinned by Jeff Hardy. Since then, Kross' character has been revamped and may be set to undergo another change, according to a report.

After his controversial WWE RAW debut without Scarlett, Karrion Kross went through a change in terms of wrestling gear and character. A couple of weeks after his debut, Kross made his way to the ring with a helmet that he removed before starting his match.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Source states WWE is shifting Karrion Kross’ character once again. Plan is for him to be more of a “psycho” yet still “calm & cool.” As of now the helmet stays, but for whatever reason, still no Scarlett. Presentation of entrance including theme music set to change as well. Source states WWE is shifting Karrion Kross’ character once again. Plan is for him to be more of a “psycho” yet still “calm & cool.” As of now the helmet stays, but for whatever reason, still no Scarlett. Presentation of entrance including theme music set to change as well.

Wrestlevotes has taken to its Twitter handle and updated fans about plans that WWE has regarding Karrion Kross and Scarlett. According to a source, Kross is set to receive a character change yet again. This time, WWE's plan is to make Kross more of a "psycho" but "calm and cool". As far as wrestling gear goes, the former NXT Champion will still sport the helmet.

The report also shares an update regarding Scarlett's presence. She will not be seen alongside Kross for reasons unknown. But Kross will also see a change in his theme music and entrance presentation.

Why is Scarlett absent from Karrion Kross' matches?

When Karrion Kross made his main roster debut without Scarlett, he was still the NXT Champion and having the NXT Champion lose a match within two minutes was something that outraged the fans. Something else that caught the attention of fans was the absence of Scarlett.

Karrion Kross addressed the speculation about Scarlett's absence during an appearance on D-Von Dudley’s Table Talk podcast.

“This is what I can say, without being deliberately cryptic, we’re waiting for something to finish taking its course. But she is very good and she’s been training like a maniac, like she always does. You can expect to see her any time or any place,” said Kross.

