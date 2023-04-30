Details of controversial Brock Lesnar squash match reported

Brock Lesnar is popular for decimating and squashing his opponents in a matter of minutes. One such match took place on the October 4, 2019, episode of WWE SmackDown when The Beast faced Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship.

The episode of WWE SmackDown in discussion was the debut of the show on the Fox Network. In the show's main event, Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship from Kofi Kingston in under 15 seconds, leaving the WWE Universe disgruntled with the decision.

Kofi Kingston won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 earlier that year when he beat Daniel Bryan. The fans had fought long and hard to make Kofimania a reality, making the defeat of their favorite WWE Superstar a bitter pill to swallow.

As per Fightful Select, the controversial decision to have Lesnar win the WWE Championship from Kofi Kingston in less than fifteen seconds was planned a few weeks after Kingston won the title at WrestleMania. The report suggests that WWE may not have had a long-term plan to keep the New Day member as the Champion.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



has more for subscribers A bit of a retro story, we've learned that Kofi Kingston being squashed by Brock Lesnar was planned just weeks after KofiMania FightfulSelect.com has more for subscribers A bit of a retro story, we've learned that Kofi Kingston being squashed by Brock Lesnar was planned just weeks after KofiManiaFightfulSelect.com has more for subscribers https://t.co/UgSIwfN6T6

Brock Lesnar is set to face Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash

On WWE RAW after WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar decided to team up with Cody Rhodes to take on Solo Sikkoa and Roman Reigns in a tag team match. Before the match started, The Beast turned on his partner, laying him out with an F5. Lesnar continued the vicious assault on The American Nightmare, leaving him helpless before the show went off the air.

That night, Cody Rhodes' wife Brandi, took to Twitter to address Lesnar's actions. The week after the show, Rhodes challenged Lesnar to a match at the upcoming PLE, and WWE quickly made the match official when The Beast accepted the challenge.

Will Cody Rhodes slay The Beast at WWE Backlash? Let us know in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes