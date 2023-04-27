What happened between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes' wife Brandi Rhodes?

Cody Rhodes' wife and notable wrestling name Brandi Rhodes did not join him when the former returned to WWE last year. Despite this, she made sure to support her husband in every one of his battles, even ones against The Beast Incarnate.

The Beast Incarnate landed on the bad side of the former WWE ring announcer in April this year. On RAW after WrestleMania 39, Lesnar attacked Cody prior to their supposed tag team match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. After Brock's chaotic attack, Cody was tended to by a number of professionals and staff.

Brandi Rhodes did not shy away from expressing her honest thoughts about what Brock Lesnar did. On her Twitter account, she quoted a tweet containing the video of the attack and did not hold back from sending a non-PG response as to what happened.

"These h**s ain't loyal," Brandi tweeted.

Cody and Brandi left the Stamford-based promotion in 2016 and went on to appear in various independent promotions together, with the former announcer even wrestling from time to time. In 2019, AEW was born where Cody was named as one of the Executive Vice Presidents while Brandi was the Chief Brand Officer while also being an in-ring performer.

The couple left the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2022. While Cody has since made a successful return to WWE, Brandi opted to wait a bit longer before she returns to the ring.

Brandi Rhodes officially became Cody Rhodes' wife in September 2013. They have one child together named Liberty Iris Runnels.

Cody Rhodes thinks his wife Brandi Rhodes deserves the WWE Championship more than he does

Although the 39-year-old is not part of WWE at the moment, her husband continuously makes sure to talk about her importance, not only in his personal life but in his career as well.

While on Superstar Crossover with Z100's Josh Martinez, Cody Rhodes shared the importance of his wife in his comeback to WWE, stating that Brandi's selfless actions are deserving of the WWE Championship.

"It's not a story that anyone's ever really going to know, but I wouldn't even be able to have come back if Brandi had not made a very selfless decision that changed my life. It's hard to even speak about it without getting emotional. Brandi deserves the WWE Championship almost more than I do. I really look forward to trying to be able to do that."

