Details on a controversial personality walking out of Triple H's backstage WWE meeting - Reports 

Referee Drake Wuertz was one of several talents and personnel WWE recently released WWE NXT recently. Shortly after the news of his departure started spreading, several explosive details about Wuertz's backstage controversies started making the rounds.

As previously reported by Fightful Select, Drake Wuertz had "nuclear heat" in WWE, especially after he allegedly walked out of a Triple H meeting following last year's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House show.

During the meeting, Triple H spoke about the message of inclusivity and how people of all genders, races, and religions should be welcomed with open arms.

Per the report, Wuertz wasn't thrilled when religion was mentioned, and his demeanor changed. The former WWE NXT head referee "aggressively gathered his belongings and left."

Dave Meltzer provided more details on the incident in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Former WWE referee Drake Wuertz spoke out against people wearing BLM shirts

Drake Wuertz in WWE

Triple H's backstage meeting held at the NXT TakeOver: In Your House event focused on inclusivity, and several people in attendance were wearing "Black Lives Matter" shirts. Reportedly, Wuertz took offense when he saw this attire.

The outspoken referee propagated the "all lives matter" narrative, which, as highlighted by Meltzer, wasn't the smartest thing to do when he surrounded by a group of BLM supporters.

People close to Wuertz confirmed the meeting, but there were many others who denied the story or had an alternative version of what went down during Triple H's backstage address.

Here's what Dave Meltzer reported on the matter in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"What we were told is that after a show, HHH had a meeting with the crew, and many people were wearing "Black Lives Matters" T-shirts and Wuertz said how everyone on the roster came from different backgrounds, had different religious beliefs, should respect each other but also said that all lives matter, which is not a term you're supposed to say because of all the heat it gets when there are BLM shirts around," wrote Meltzer. "Those close to him confirmed the meeting, but others have denied the story or at least a different version of the story that was reported this past week."

Drake Wuertz's controversial opinions about mask-wearing and vaccinations had already made him quite a controversial figure, but the former WWE referee was involved in several other questionable backstage episodes. You can read all about them here.

