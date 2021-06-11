Details on Edge's WWE future - Reports

SummerSlam is the second biggest WWE event of the year after WrestleMania, and Edge will likely be a part of it. However, it looks like WWE is trying to make SummerSlam 2021 not just the biggest party of the summer but also the biggest pay-per-view in recent times.

With live crowds set to return next month, WWE wants SummerSlam to be as significant as WrestleMania 37. Multiple outlets have reported that they can expect big returns to take place at this year's SummerSlam event.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the two big names most likely to return are John Cena and Edge. While Cena will reportedly be pitted in a program with Roman Reigns, there are no concrete plans for Edge as of now.

The Rated-R Superstar was last seen at WrestleMania 37, where he lost to The Tribal Chief in a triple threat contest. Here is what Dave Meltzer stated regarding Edge's return:

''There are also to be other returns with the idea of SummerSlam being a WrestleMania-level show. Since Edge is billed to return on the Houston Smackdown, and there is talk about bringing back big names, him wrestling at SummerSlam seems to add up."

What could be next for Edge?

Edge won the 2021 Royal Rumble and chose to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37. However, Daniel Bryan threw a wrench in his plans and got himself added to the match.

There was speculation that Edge might get a one-on-one match against Roman Reigns once he returns to WWE. However, since the current plans are for John Cena to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, Edge might have to look for another opponent.

''The show is expected to be loaded up with Roman Reigns vs. John Cena for the Universal title as the main event,'' Meltzer noted.

Edited by Kartik Arry