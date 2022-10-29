Details emerge on Hit Row's mystery partner on WWE SmackDown - Reports

A recent report suggests that Hit Row's mystery partner for tonight's episode of SmackDown might be former Intercontinental and United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

In the past few weeks, the animosity between Legado Del Fantasma and Hit Row has been at an all-time high. Legado Del Fantasma made their SmackDown debut alongside Zelina Vega by attacking Hit Row.

Last week, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde defeated Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis in a tag team match when Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega distracted Hit Row.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the mystery partner for Hit Row is listed as Shinsuke Nakamura. However, the report also states that while Nakamura is currently listed, there is a possibility that it could be changed before the show.

Shinsuke Nakamura has won several main roster titles on WWE SmackDown

In 2016, Shinsuke Nakamura signed with WWE and began working for NXT. In his debut match, he defeated Sami Zayn at TakeOver Dallas, which was Zayn's send-off match before joining the main roster.

Later, he defeated Samoa Joe twice at TakeOver Brooklyn II and NXT from Osaka to win the NXT Championship on two different occasions. After losing the title to Bobby Roode at TakeOver San Antonio, Nakamura joined the blue brand after WrestleMania 33 by confronting The Miz and Maryse.

In 2018, Shinsuke Nakamura won the Royal Rumble match and feuded with AJ Styles. He later defeated Jeff Hardy to win the United States Championship while he was working on the blue brand. In 2019, he defeated Finn Balor to win the Intercontinental Championship while being on the same brand.

During the Pandemic Era, he teamed up with Cesaro to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Nakamura is still assigned to SmackDown but made a short trip to NXT where he beat Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. Throughout his WWE career, Nakamura has never been drafted to WWE RAW.

