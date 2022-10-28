Details on LA Knight's first main roster feud following WWE ring name change - Reports

New reports have emerged indicating when WWE Superstar LA Knight is set to have his first feud on SmackDown.

The 39-year-old made his much anticipated main roster debut earlier this year, however, the company's old regime run by Vince McMahon decided to change his ring name and gimmick to Max Dupri, a male model. It was a move that did not go down well with the star himself and the fans. Today, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H reverted McMahon's decision and gave the former Max Dupri his old ring name back.

A recent post from Xero News reported that the former Million Dollar Champion's first feud on the main roster as his more popular character will reportedly occur after Crown Jewel on November 5th.

"LA Knights first Feud will come after Crown Jewel"

Knight's most recent appearance on SmackDown all but confirmed his disassociation with his old gimmick as he easily dismantled his former teammate Mansoor.

Former WWE manager on LA Knight's potential

Whilst many are happy to see the wrestling veteran being given his old ring name back, there are some who are questioning how far he can go in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell (a.k.a Zeb Colter) said that the SmackDown star will at best be a mid-card performer.

"I think he's like a mid-card guy. I don't see him going up into the main event, not that big, but he's a hell of a talker and he would be a hell of a manager. But they don't want him. I think he wants to actually work and wrestle. So let him do that. But he's much better in that LA Knight gimmick than he was at Max Dupri." (H/T Sportskeeda)

While Colter and others may feel LA's potential to be that of the mid-card, during his time on WWE's third brand, NXT, the 39-year-old star was seen as one of the show's biggest main event stars.

What are your expectations for LA Knight on SmackDown? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

