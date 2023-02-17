Details on how much effort WWE puts into their prop television contracts - Reports

WWE contract signings may always be chaotic, but the level of detail the company puts into making the contracts seem real always remains the same.

This past week, fans witnessed one of these regular contract signings on RAW. The flagship show saw Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley come to blows ahead of their upcoming showdown at Saturday's Elimination Chamber premium live event. The All Mighty laid out The Beast, then signed the contract and left it on top of his body.

However, a new report has revealed some interesting details about the prop. Fightful Select obtained a copy of the contract used in the Lesnar and Lashley segment and has discovered that WWE makes them look as real as possible.

The language is similar to what one would find in any real contract, specifically how it is a "legal and binding agreement amongst all parties." The report also reveals that the contract "was drawn up in Connecticut," as that is where the company headquarters are located.

This is done in case the contract, like it was on Monday, ever gets leaked on television, so fans don't just see blank pages.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#WWERAW Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley going NUTS Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley going NUTS#WWERAW https://t.co/iSVTxhBREx

WWE uses the contract signing segment to build up a big matchup

WWE, and most other wrestling companies, love using the contract segment to build a marquee matchup.

Fans only have to look back to when current Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns last feuded with Brock Lesnar in the build-up to WrestleMania 38 or the year prior when the Tribal Chief had to face-off with Edge and Daniel Bryan for a contract signing.

Aside from helping storylines, contract signings can also be big moments on their own.

Fans could never forget the moment Batista power-bombed Triple H through a table and called his shot for WrestleMania 21. It was just one of many explosive signings that have occurred in the company's history and will be far from the last.

Which is your favorite contract signing in WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes