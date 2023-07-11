Details on why multi-time world champion will miss next week's WWE RAW - Reports

This week's edition of WWE RAW featured the in-ring return of Drew McIntyre, but The Scottish Warrior later revealed that he will not be part of next week's episode of the red brand. Potential details have been revealed.

McIntyre made a much-awaited return to the company at Money in the Bank 2023, confronting Gunther to solidify his intentions of capturing the Intercontinental Championship. He also teamed up with Matt Riddle to take on Imperium on this week's episode of the red brand.

During a post-match interview, Drew McIntyre revealed he will not be on WWE RAW next week due to some "company business." Mike Johnson of PWInsider has provided some details, stating McIntyre has an outside job for the promotion and is scheduled to film that next week.

"During last night's RAW, Drew McIntyre made a reference to missing next week's episode due to "being off on company business." PWInsider.com is told by a company source that was pretty much the truth as McIntyre has booked an outside gig through the company and will be filming it next week," stated Mike Johnson.

While we never know for sure, fans might see the multi-time world champion in a promotional video shortly. He is expected to continue his feud with Gunther once he returns to television.

Could Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle enter into a rivalry on WWE RAW?

During the aforementioned post-match interview on WWE RAW, Matt Riddle announced he will face Gunther next week, with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci barred from ringside.

If he manages to defeat The Ring General, he could certainly become a top contender for the Intercontinental Championship, which will also put him in Drew McIntyre's path.

The two stars having the same goal could lead to them entering into a rivalry against each other, also possibly setting up a triple-threat match for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

