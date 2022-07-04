Details on nixed plans for Bianca Belair and former champion on WWE RAW

WWE reportedly changed plans for Bianca Belair and Carmella on Monday Night RAW last week.

According to Fightful Select, the two stars were scheduled for a contract signing segment on the Money in the Bank go-home show. It was to make their RAW Women's Championship match official at the premium live event.

Instead, Bianca Belair participated in an in-ring segment where she spoke about facing Carmella at Money in the Bank. She was later confronted by the Princess of Staten Island, which resulted in a physical confrontation between the duo.

The EST of WWE was originally supposed to defend her title against Rhea Ripley on Saturday night, but the latter was removed from the bout after sustaining a brain injury. She successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against Carmella, but it seems like their feud isn't over yet.

Bianca Belair on a potential return to WWE NXT

Several main roster talent returned to NXT for a match or two over the past few months, such as The Viking Raiders, Natalya, and Dolph Ziggler. There's a chance that we could see more stars competing in the developmental brand in the future.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc, Bianca Belair commented on whether that's something she would be interested in doing:

“Yeah, I mean I started at NXT. I mean that was my home. I’m homegrown talent,” said Belair. That’s where I learned everything, so I would always love to go and give back. I think what Natalya did when she went back to NXT was amazing. She’s a legend in the game and she always has so much, you know love and so many gyms to give. I would love to be able to go back and get back to NXT. To step in the ring with them and get a little you know homecoming welcome and step in the ring with some of the new talent. That would be fun.”

Belair is currently the face of the red brand's women's division as she's the current RAW Women's Champion. With SummerSlam coming up in a few weeks, it'll be interesting to see who she will face at the event.

