Details revealed about Matt Cardona fka Zack Ryder's WWE contract before his release (Report)

Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder during his time in WWE, was released from the company during the April 2020 company-wide cuts. Now, a report has revealed how long Matt Cardona had left on his contract with the company when he was released.

Following his release from the company, Matt Cardona has moved on from his time in WWE. Early on in his WWE run, Cardona was able to secure massive fan support, but due to issues with the booking he received, he was never able to truly get a proper top run in the company.

Fightful recently spoke to Matt Cardona, and in a report of Fightful Select, they have now revealed that Cardona was slated to leave WWE in August 2020.

Matt Cardona confirmed that his contract was set to run out in August 2020. He had passed on signing a new deal with WWE in 2019, a pattern that has seemed consistent with quite a few of the Superstars released from WWE.

Superstars who had spoken up about being unhappy in WWE, or passed on contracts, were released from the company. Only days before the huge number of releases on April 15, The Revival also left WWE on April 10 after almost a year of rumors stating they were unhappy during their time there.

The only thing I wanted to do in life was wrestle. I’m grateful I spent 14 years living my dream in WWE. Thanks to my fans & everyone who believed in me. As I was getting released, I was looking at this photo & smiling. I’m #AlwayzReady & beyond excited for the future. #NotThere pic.twitter.com/uKRVK7FboI — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 15, 2020

The Fightful Select report went on to state that Matt Cardona's release in April 2020 meant that WWE only missed out on paying him for a month of his originally agreed contract with the company. The no-compete clause meant that for three months after his release, he was still bound to WWE.

Matt Cardona's post-WWE career

Matt Cardona has not been sitting around after his release from WWE. He showed up as a part of the AEW show very soon after his no-compete clause expired, and worked with Cody Rhodes during his time there. However, Cardona did not sign a long term contract with AEW, working on a limited appearance basis there instead.

He has since also appeared on IMPACT Wrestling, where he has also worked on a limited-appearance deal with the company.

Currently, it appears that Matt Cardona is exploring his options following his time in WWE and has a lot going on.