Details on Roman Reigns' next potential challenger - Reports

Ever since his triumphant victory over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been nothing short of dominant. However, following his appearance on RAW after WrestleMania, the enigmatic champion has been conspicuously absent from the spotlight.

As the excitement continues to build, speculation is rife about who will step up to challenge him next. The anticipation only intensifies with the upcoming Night of Champions event looming on the horizon, where the champion is scheduled to compete. The question on every fan's mind remains: Who will be the next challenger for the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has brought a glimmer of hope to eager fans. According to Meltzer, the identity of the next challenger will most likely be revealed on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, coinciding with the highly anticipated return of the champion himself. This news has sent waves of excitement throughout the WWE Universe, as speculation reaches fever pitch.

''Roman Reigns is also scheduled for the show and most likely his opponent will become evident in Knoxville,'' said Meltzer.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

The Head of the Table.

The 🏽& ONLY Undisputed WWE Universal HEAVYWEIGHT Champion in WWE.

Aka

Comes home…Tomorrow night! The Tribal Chief.The Head of the Table.The🏽& ONLY Undisputed WWE Universal HEAVYWEIGHT Champion in WWE.Aka #SmackDown ‘s Daddy.Comes home…Tomorrow night! The Tribal Chief.The Head of the Table.The ☝🏽& ONLY Undisputed WWE Universal HEAVYWEIGHT Champion in WWE. Aka #SmackDown ‘s Daddy. Comes home…Tomorrow night! https://t.co/we3eHsq4Q3

Who could be Roman Reigns' next challenger?

Night of Champions, the upcoming major WWE event, adds another layer of intrigue. With the champion's presence confirmed on the card, the uncertainty surrounding his challenger amplifies the excitement for the event. Will it be a familiar face seeking redemption or a rising star looking to make a name for themselves? The possibilities are endless, and the anticipation continues to grow with each passing day.

It will be interesting to see who steps up to face The Tribal Chief. There has been speculation that WWE is planning either AJ Styles or Bobby Lashley as Roman Reigns' next challenger. It is possible that the company will save a feud between Lashley and Reigns for a later date and go with AJ Styles for now.

In conclusion, the wrestling landscape brims with anticipation as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion prepares to return to SmackDown. Dave Meltzer's revelation that the identity of the next challenger will be unveiled adds fuel to the fire of excitement.

Poll : Who would you rather see Roman Reigns face? AJ Styles Bobby Lashley 223 votes