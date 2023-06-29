Details on Seth Rollins' nixed title match against recently returned WWE star on RAW

WWE reportedly had plans for Seth Rollins to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against a returning Tommaso Ciampa on RAW last week, but the bout was nixed.

The Visionary was slated to issue another open challenge during the show, but he was attacked by Finn Balor instead. The two stars are scheduled to collide at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event for the coveted world title.

Tommaso Ciampa made a surprise return later on in the show in a match against The Miz, where he defeated his former ally, ending their partnership.

Fightful Select provided an update on the reports of Seth Rollins' match against Ciampa being changed. It mentioned that the bout wasn’t scheduled to go very long, and it would have ended in a non-finish, meaning neither Rollins nor Ciampa was going to win in a decisive manner.

Finn Balor wants to end Seth Rollins' world title run at Money in the Bank

The Visionary and The Prince are set to face each other once again at Money in the Bank, but this time it's personal. Finn Balor still holds a grudge over Seth Rollins for breaking his arm at SummerSlam in 2016, the night he became the first-ever Universal Champion.

Balor was forced to relinquish the title the next night, and he never won it back since he returned to the company. At Money in the Bank, he wants to take the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth so the latter can know what's it like to be an inaugural champion and have the title taken from you.

Finn Balor defeated Rollins at SummerSlam, and it'll be interesting to see whether he can do the same thing on July 1.

