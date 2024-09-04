Details surrounding huge reported WWE release and controversial allegations 

A top WWE name has been let go from the company amidst controversial allegations. Another new report has now come out about it.

Odyssey Jones has been the topic of discussion since he was reportedly released from WWE and removed from the roster page recently. A previous report speculated that he was removed from WWE TV when domestic violence allegations came to light.

Dr. Chris Featherstone has now spoken to his sources to get more information about the star's release. He posted a thread about the star's departure from the company and said the situation had been ongoing for multiple months.

It became public when one of the sides involved started to say what had happened on social media.

The report also noted that there had been no charges officially filed against Jones for domestic violence. Moreover, the other party involved has had charges filed against them for harassing friends and neighbors in the past.

It finally went on to say that there had been a "negative history" surrounding Jones and his ex, and one party had even previously filed for protection.

"This has been a situation that has been going on for months (at least 2), and it became public after one party started expressing their side of the situation on social media. As of this post, there have been no charges filed against Odyssey Jones for domestic violence. There were previous charges filed against the other party regarding harassing friends and threatening neighbors. There has been a negative history concerning Odyssey Jones and his ex, even to the point of one party in the past filing an order of protection."

More details are not known at this time. Nick Khan and Triple H are the two top names in WWE on the business and creative sides at the moment. It remains to be seen how much they are aware of it and if they address the situation.

