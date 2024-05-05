Details of Tanga Loa's WWE deal and how it was kept a secret revealed - Reports

While Tanga Loa's debut surprised fans, he reportedly had a deal with WWE for several months.

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga squared off against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Street Fight Tag Team Match last night at Backlash France. As The Prizefighter was about to pin The MFT, the latter's adopted brother, Tanga Loa, made his surprise debut, pulling the referee out of the ring. He then hit The Viper and Owens with the steel steps, allowing The Enforcer to finish Owens with the Samoan Spike and pin him for the victory.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer recently provided details about Loa's surprise appearance. He reported that the deal was decided on several months ago. However, it was kept a secret because NJPW never announced his departure.

"Tanga Loa's deal and Tama Tonga's were actually together, it's just that it didn't get out because New Japan never announced [that his contract expired], they never gave him a farewell. WWE obviously never announces anything like this, but this is not like something from the last two weeks, this deal was decided on months ago," he said.

Solo Sikoa's Bloodline confronted Jey Uso backstage at WWE Backlash

After defeating Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at Backlash France, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa confronted Jey Uso backstage as the latter prepared for his match. Fans now believe it could be a tease for an upcoming Bloodline civil war.

While The Bloodline was victorious in Lyon, Jey was not as lucky. Main Event squared off against Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. Although he was close to winning the title several times during the match, The Judgment Day interfered to help their teammate retain his title.

With Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa now on Solo Sikoa's side, it would be interesting to see how The Bloodline storyline will unfold and whether Jey Uso and other family members will get involved.

