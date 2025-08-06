  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Hulk Hogan
  • Details of Vince McMahon's Heartbreaking Request at Hulk Hogan Memorial; Former WWE Chairman Pulled Off a 'Wizard of Oz'-esque Appearance - Reports

Details of Vince McMahon's Heartbreaking Request at Hulk Hogan Memorial; Former WWE Chairman Pulled Off a 'Wizard of Oz'-esque Appearance - Reports

By Israel Lutete
Modified Aug 06, 2025 08:11 GMT
Vince McMahon is a former WWE CEO (Image via WWE.com)
Vince McMahon is a former WWE CEO (Image via WWE.com)

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan passed away two weeks ago and Vince McMahon attended his funeral. He reportedly spoke at the memorial, did some poses, and left.

Ad

According to Fightful founder Jimmy Van on X, Vince McMahon did Hulk Hogan's famous ear taunt, and he posed in different sections requesting an ovation for The Hulkster from the other attendees.

"Vince McMahon spoke for several minutes and even cupped his hand to his ear in classic Hulk Hogan fashion, posing to every section to generate an ovation for Hogan," wrote Van.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Jimmy Van added that Vince left after his speech, calling his appearance Wizard of Oz-esque.

"I’m told Vince was on stage for his speech and then he was gone. “It was like The Wizard of Oz.”
Ad

Hulk Hogan's daughter Brooke Hogan discloses why she skipped his funeral

Other notable names that attended Hogan's funeral besides Vince McMahon include Kid Rock, Linda McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon, Triple H, and Kevin Nash.

In a recent Instagram post, Brooke Hogan explained why she did not attend her father's funeral.

"My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn't want one. And although I know people grieve in many ways - and I'm so grateful for all celebrations and events organized to honor him, as his daughter, I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how...privately...the way that made me feel the closest to him. The only thing missing today was him in is pop up lawn chair watching the waves... and the sunset.💔"

Hulk's son Nick Hogan was at SummerSlam. The Immortal One is one of the biggest names in wrestling history, and is regarded by many people as one of, if not, the greatest wrestler of all time.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications