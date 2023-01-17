Details on Vince McMahon's whereabouts during his WWE retirement - Reports

Vince McMahon's whereabouts during his brief hiatus from WWE have reportedly been revealed.

The 77-year-old is back in the Stamford-based promotion as the Board's Executive Chairman. He announced his retirement from the company in July last year amidst an investigation into allegations of paying large sums of money to cover up his scandals. Vince's return wasn't well received by the majority of the WWE Universe.

A popular pro wrestling Twitter handle recently asked what Vince McMahon did during his short-lived hiatus from WWE. The question received a response from prominent wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer.

"He was seen out and about in New York a decent amount."

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Juan C. Reneo @ReneusMeister I have a question for wrestling journalists out there, does any of you guys know what was Vince doing for 7 months? I like to think he spent most of his days staring at a blank wall. I have a question for wrestling journalists out there, does any of you guys know what was Vince doing for 7 months? I like to think he spent most of his days staring at a blank wall. He was seen out and about in New York a decent amount. twitter.com/ReneusMeister/… He was seen out and about in New York a decent amount. twitter.com/ReneusMeister/…

Vince McMahon is back and is already suggesting changes

A lot has changed since Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE last year. Triple H took over as head of creative, and he has brought back several big names who were let go by the McMahon regime. Numerous other creative changes were made during McMahon's absence.

Now that Vince is back, it's being reported that he has already started suggesting changes to the product. Fans are aware that Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from the position of WWE's co-CEO shortly after her father's return. She is currently healing from an ankle injury, as per the latest update on her Twitter handle.

Triple H recently held a talent meeting shortly after McMahon's return. He stated that the former chairman was back to pursue a WWE sale. The Game added that Vince's return wouldn't have any effect on the creative process.

The Chief Content Officer also reportedly said that McMahon might have discussions with him regarding the creative, but he still has the final say.

Vince kept a low profile during his WWE hiatus. Barring a few public appearances, he stayed away from the limelight.

What are your thoughts on McMahon's WWE return? Share in the comments section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes