Details on the wrestling future of released WWE Superstar - Reports

Former WWE Superstar Naomi is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling, and the latest reports suggest that her deal is till summer 2023.

In Impact Wrestling, the 35-year-old is known as Trinity. She made her IMPACT Wrestling debut in April 2023, declaring her intention to become the company's world champion. Former Knockout Champions Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace confronted her on the May 4 episode.

While the former WWE Superstar has aimed for the women's world championship, her status in IMPACT remains unknown after this summer.

According to Fightful Select, Trinity's committed to the wrestling promotion till the summer. After that, the details have yet to be discovered.

Due to creative disputes, Naomi and Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) left WWE in May 2022. As a result, they were suspended, and the Women's Tag Team Championship was removed from their hands.

While Mercedes made her NJPW debut earlier this year and won the IWGP Women's Championship, it took a bit for Naomi to make a comeback.

It will be intriguing to watch what happens next in Trinity's new career at Impact Wrestling. Whatever the case, her supporters are overjoyed to see the former champion back on TV.

Do you think Naomi will be at Impact Wrestling after the summer of 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

