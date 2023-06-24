Details on WWE plans for a press conference after Money in the Bank - Reports

The latest reports suggest that WWE has planned a post-show press conference after the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event.

The 2023 Money in the Bank is the 14th edition of the premium live event that will take place on July 1st at the O2 Arena, London. This would be the first time the Stamford-based promotion is taking MITB outside of the United States of America.

As of now, Seth Rollins has been confirmed to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Judgment Day's Finn Balor. Since the fallout of the Samoan family members last week on SmackDown, The Usos will go head-to-head against Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Civil War match.

Both men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder match for the championship contract has been announced.

According to Fighful Select, WWE is planning a post-show conference immediately after Money in the Bank, something they haven't done since WrestleMania 39. This year's Backlash and Night of Champions events only saw a pre-show press conference.

WWE is reportedly planning a historic moment with the Women's MITB contract

Based on a recent report, the Stamford-based company intends to create a historical moment with the women's MITB contract. After a remarkable performance, Liv Morgan became Ms. Money in the Bank last year.

The 29-year-old star cashed in her MITB contract on injured Ronda Rousey to ultimately become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

However, as per the Xero News report, WWE intends to make history with the women's contract this year by staging a failed cash-in.

"The men's cash-in this year will be successful [if plans don't get changed, this could be at SummerSlam]. At the moment, plans have the women's [sic] being a failed cash-in."

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Who's taking home the women's Money In The Bank? Who's taking home the women's Money In The Bank? 👀 https://t.co/Fu7wcUnFNs

It remains to be seen who among Zelina Vega, Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, IYO SKY, and the winner of Bayley vs. Shotzi will emerge to win the MITB briefcase for a potentially failed cash-in.

Do you want to see MITB's post-show press conference in London? Sound off in the comments section below.

