WWE is planning to make history with the Women's Money in the Bank contract - Reports

WWE is gearing up to present another event outside the United States as London will host Money in the Bank 2023. According to a new report, the company plans to make history with the women's MITB contract.

Last year, Liv Morgan became Ms. Money in the Bank, delivering a stellar performance. During the event, she cashed in her contract on an injured Ronda Rousey after the latter's title defense against Natalya. Morgan ultimately became the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

The field is set for Money in the Bank 2023, and the ladder match participants will aim to secure the coveted briefcase on July 1. According to a new report from Xero News, WWE plans to make history with the women's contract by booking a failed cash-in.

"The men's cash-in this year will be successful [if plans don't get changed, this could be at SummerSlam]. At the moment, plans have the women's [sic] being a failed cash-in."

In 2017, the company introduced the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Since then, there has been no failed cash-in attempt. However, the company seemingly plans to change it with the upcoming winner.

Trish Stratus qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on WWE RAW

Earlier this year, Trish Stratus turned heel for the first time in over a decade and betrayed her best friends, Lita and Becky Lynch. Stratus ended up costing the duo their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Stratus and Becky Lynch were later booked in a singles match at WWE Night of Champions 2023. Unfortunately for Lynch, the Canadian legend won with the help of Zoey Stark, as the latter blindsided The Man with a Z-360.

The heel duo is currently feuding with Becky Lynch on the red brand. Earlier this month, Lynch and Stark qualified for the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Stratus faced Raquel Rodriguez in a qualifier on this week's Monday Night RAW. However, Becky Lynch's interference cost Rodriguez the win, and the Hall of Famer secured her spot in the high-stakes contest via disqualification.

Do you think Trish Stratus will win the Money in the Bank contract? Sound off in the comments section below.

