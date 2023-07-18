Details on WWE's backstage reaction to a huge moment on RAW - Reports

Following an eventful episode of Monday Night RAW, it has been reported that WWE officials are feeling very optimistic after the women's tag team title match.

Last night the duo of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville shocked many as they defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan to be crowned as the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Earlier today, it was reported by WrestleVotes that company higher-ups are feeling very optimistic with Green and Deville holding the belts.

"There is a feeling of optimism from the company around the new Women’s Tag Champs in Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville, with hopes the two can “stabilize” the tag titles with a substantial run as champions."

Introduced in 2019, the WWE women's tag team titles have unfortunately failed to be seen in the eyes of fans as legitimate top championships.

Former WWE writer comments on the Women's Tag Team title match

With a surprise result and a litany of brilliant moves in the ring, both the fans in attendance and at home seemed to be thoroughly entertained during the high-stakes tag team match.

Speaking on the latest Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo gave his thoughts on the physical story that was being told during the contest.

"The psychology was good though, bro. They worked the leg, so I mean, whoever was laying out this match, they told a good story and the story was strong enough with Liv coming out at the end of the night. I thought it was fine for what it was." [From 33:57 - 34:11] [H/T Sportskeeda]

Whilst the team of Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green were randomly thrown together, the pair have meshed brilliantly, making their title win all the more deserved.

