WWE has reportedly been putting effort into selecting the right venue to hold its premium live events.

The company recently announced that Backlash, the first event after WrestleMania 39, will take place in Puerto Rico. The show will be hosted by Bad Bunny, and it'll be the first time in nearly two decades that a major event will be held on the island. Following that will be Money in the Bank, which will take place at the O2 Arena in London in July.

The sports entertainment juggernaut hosted Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada last month, which was headlined by hometown hero Sami Zayn and antagonist Roman Reigns. Plus, the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event will be held in Saudi Arabia in May.

According to Fightful Select, WWE has targeted stadiums and international territories to maximize the buzz around its shows. The report mentions that the company has a concentrated effort when it comes to choosing locations for premium live events.

WWE @WWE



Are you ready for



Tickets available TOMORROW at noon ET PUERTO RICO!Are you ready for #SmackDown AND @sanbenito hosting #WWEBacklash ?!Tickets available TOMORROW at noon ET PUERTO RICO!Are you ready for #SmackDown AND @sanbenito hosting #WWEBacklash?!Tickets available TOMORROW at noon ET https://t.co/jIGzBiKfEF

This is a different approach from last year. The report adds that the company apparently wants each show to be special, whether it's thematic, financial, or strategic.

WWE reportedly wants to space out premium live events to build demand in markets

As mentioned above, World Wrestling Entertainment wants its major events to have a distinctive purpose for thematic, financial, and strategic reasons. An example of a thematic event would be Elimination Chamber, which was centered around Sami Zayn, and took place in Canada.

Stadiums vs. arenas fall in the financial category, while WrestleMania happening around the time the company is planning to sell and ahead of the TV rights renewals falls in the strategic. A higher-up also reportedly told Fighful that it's about spacing out premium live events so the demand builds in the market.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



WWE Money in the Bank will be held at the O2 in London on July 1st!



2023 off to a bang! Making it rain in the Big Smoke 🤑WWE Money in the Bank will be held at the O2 in London on July 1st!2023 off to a bang! Making it rain in the Big Smoke 🤑WWE Money in the Bank will be held at the O2 in London on July 1st! 🇬🇧2023 off to a bang! 💥 https://t.co/Qnl9jVnJPQ

With Money in the Bank set to emanate from the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom, Triple H, Nick Khan and other higher-ups in the company will be looking to capitalize on the promotion's ever-growing popularity, It remains to be seen what other markets they will target in the near future.

