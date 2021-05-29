Details on WWE's possible partnership with NJPW involving Daniel Bryan - Reports

Daniel Bryan may be involved in an upcoming partnership between NJPW and WWE. As reported earlier, WWE has been in talks with New Japan Pro Wrestling to become their exclusive American partner.

This comes as a very interesting development since Vince McMahon's promotion has historically not involved itself in talent exchanges or having their roster shared with another promotion.

NJPW has partnered up with various American promotions over the years. Currently, they have many of their talents appearing on IMPACT Wrestling and AEW. Former WWE Champion and current AEW Superstar Jon Moxley holds the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship as well.

PWInsider (via CSS) has reported that Daniel Bryan is a key component in the talks NJPW has had with WWE. Apparently, the Japanese company wanted a deal where Bryan could allocate a few dates for NJPW.

PW Insider says that they were told the “main crux” of the talks between WWE and New Japan Pro Wrestling was over Daniel Bryan working some dates for NJPW.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave details about the talks between the two major companies.

"In what could end up being among the biggest wrestling stories of the year, or a non-story, depending on the end result, Nick Khan has been in talks with New Japan Pro Wrestling about WWE being the exclusive American partner with the promotion," noted Dave Meltzer.

What's next for Daniel Bryan?

Daniel Bryan has not been seen in WWE since losing a Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns a few weeks back on SmackDown. The match had the stipulation that if Bryan loses he will have to leave the Blue brand.

It was reported that his WWE contract had also come to an end soon after the match and Bryan is likely a free agent right now. Given the fact that NJPW has shown interest in him, there is a strong possibility we might see the former WWE Champion in Japan next.

Kindly help the Sportskeeda WWE section improve. Take a 30sec survey now!