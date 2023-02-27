Details on WWE's scrapped plans involving The Rock for WrestleMania 39 - Reports

With WrestleMania 39 set to take place in Los Angeles this April, many expected The Rock to be a part of the show due to his close ties to both WWE and Hollywood. However, The Great One will seemingly not be featured at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

With Rocky's appearance looking less and less likely, WWE has chosen to have Cody Rhodes compete in the main event of WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, WWE's original plans for Mania, if The Brahma Bull was to be included, would have seen Reigns lose one of his titles ahead of the show for both nights to have two separate world championship matches.

"A lot has changed since November. Rundowns as of that period had two title matches happening, one night one and another on night two." (H/T GiveMeSport)

While fans would have loved to see The Great One compete on the grandest stage of them all, Rhodes' efforts in the ring over the past year are very well deserving of a world title match at Mania.

Is there heat between WWE and The Rock?

Given Dwayne Johnson's family connection to Reigns, many thought their showdown at WrestleMania this year seemed inevitable. However, it seems the former WWE Champion was not ready to step back into the ring just yet.

With The Rock choosing not to perform, accusations of disdain between him and WWE began circulating. Despite these rumors, a report from GiveMeSport via WrestleVotes has seemingly debunked any supposed heat.

"Is there animosity towards The Rock? I would imagine not. Like with Stone Cold Steve Austin, that door is always open. Maybe he said let's do it next year? When those guys say yes, WWE is going to say okay," reported WrestleVotes.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Dave Meltzer reports that The Rock is leaving the door open for a match at Wrestlemania 40 against Roman Reigns.



The People's Champion is no stranger to the bright lights of WrestleMania, having faced top stars such as John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

What are your thoughts on potentially The Rock not competing at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

