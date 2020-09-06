Difference in Paul Heyman's role with Roman Reigns compared to Brock Lesnar reportedly revealed

In one of the most exciting storylines in WWE, Paul Heyman joined hands with Roman Reigns in an unexpected fashion. On the SmackDown before Payback, we saw The Big Dog backstage with Paul Heyman. There was a lot of speculation as to what WWE may have planned for the two.

Roman Reigns managed to win the Universal Championship at Payback and this week on SmackDown, Paul Heyman cut an enthralling promo. However, Heyman did not call himself the 'advocate' of Roman Reigns as he did with Brock Lesnar. Instead, he referred to himself as 'special counsel'.

Wade Keller of PWTorch noted that Paul Heyman's role with Roman Reigns is different from that with Brock Lesnar. Unlike with Brock Lesnar where Heyman would be the sole person to speak, he has been put with Roman Reigns to help him improve his heel mic skills and we can expect more of Roman Reigns speaking in the future.

He also stated that Paul Heyman is ''subservient'' to Roman Reigns unlike being the mastermind when he was with Brock Lesnar.

''I’m intrigued already with Heyman seemingly like a nervous subservient to Reigns, rather than “the brains in charge” with Reigns just along for the ride. This is the Reigns I always envisioned would be the blockbuster generational star for WWE. I’m eager to see how this translates to his in-ring style during a match.''

He also said that in their last promo, Heyman did a good job of changing his tone. Further adding that hopefully the ratio of them talking will slowly become 60:40 instead of Roman Reigns just delivering a punchline at the end.

What's next for Roman Reigns?

The Big Dog Roman Reigns is all set to defend his Universal Championship against his cousin Jey Uso at the upcoming Clash of Champions PPV.