Disappointing update on Bray Wyatt - Reports

A recent update on WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt is bound to leave his fans upset.

Wyatt hasn't wrestled a match since February 2023. He was set for a feud with Bobby Lashley but was abruptly removed from WWE TV on the Road to WrestleMania 39. The former world champion's fans have been patiently waiting to see him make a big return soon.

A recent report by BWE noted discussions about having Bray Wyatt return at SummerSlam 2023. Ringside News is now claiming that they reached out to their sources within WWE to confirm the reports and were told that these are mere rumors. RSN added that they weren't able to confirm if there are any plans for The Eater of Worlds' comeback.

Bray Wyatt made his WWE return last year

Wyatt was let go by WWE in July 2021 in one of the biggest surprises of the year. Many fans slammed the company on social media for releasing the star. The former WWE Champion didn't wrestle for the entirety of his time away from World Wrestling Entertainment.

Wyatt had a full-fledged feud with LA Knight shortly after his return. The duo battled at several Live events and the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event. The Eater of Worlds defeated Knight in every single bout. Wyatt also bested Jinder Mahal in four consecutive matches.

The last time Wyatt lost a WWE match was in April 2021. He came up short against his arch-rival Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. This was his second loss to Orton at 'Mania. Most fans might be aware that The Viper defeated Wyatt to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

Only time will tell what WWE has in store for The Eater of Worlds in the future. Wyatt's work after his return didn't impress many fans. The WWE Universe had high hopes for his feud with Lashley, but unfortunately, the match didn't come to fruition.

Do you miss Bray Wyatt? Drop your predictions for his return in the comments section below.

