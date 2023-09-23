WWE released more than 21 wrestlers on September 21, 2023, including Dolph Ziggler. There has been an update on the potential reason behind the release.

Ziggler was the most surprising release by WWE in the most recent batch of departures. He signed with the company in 2004. The 43-year-old veteran played his role to absolute perfection in every single storyline and gave his all for the company. That is why most fans still can not fathom the news.

According to Fightful Select, Ziggler's WWE contract was set to expire this summer. Despite the former world champion having previously voiced his intention to leave the company, he ultimately decided to stay because of the enticing prospect of a substantial career boost. But, the WWE creative team did not have plans for him. That is why Dolph Ziggler decided to part ways with the company.

In an illustrious career with WWE, which spanned over 19 years, Ziggler managed to win a total of 15 titles. The Show Off also won the Money In The Bank Match in 2012. But still, most of the WWE fans believe that the creative team underutilized the true potential of the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Which promotion do you think Dolph Ziggler should sign to? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

